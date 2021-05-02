First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.