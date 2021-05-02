First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

