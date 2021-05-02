First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.