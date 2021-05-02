First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4,826.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.82 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.