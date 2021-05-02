First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $187.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

