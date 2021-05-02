First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,513 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

