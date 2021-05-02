Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Intel worth $1,932,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

