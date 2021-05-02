Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $90.05 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

