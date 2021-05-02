Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Facebook worth $1,399,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

