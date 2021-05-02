Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $125,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.