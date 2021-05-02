Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 406,615 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,615 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Carrier Global worth $119,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

