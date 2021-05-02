Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 19,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,443,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fisker by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fisker by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

