Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PFO stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.