Flamingo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.31 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $153.69 million and approximately $102.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

