FLC Capital Advisors Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.