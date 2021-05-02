FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 408,418 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of FLIR Systems worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

