Flixxo Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Flixxo has a market cap of $4.14 million and $22,369.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.