FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0858 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $63,338.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

