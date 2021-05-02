Flow (FLOW) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Flow has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $37.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $31.00 or 0.00053792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

