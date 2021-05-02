Flowchain Reaches Market Cap of $20,698.21 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Flowchain has a total market cap of $20,698.21 and $113,341.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.