Flux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $775,303.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Flux has a market cap of $25.31 million and approximately $775,303.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00428404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00164555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.00211882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004792 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003511 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,334,696 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

