FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Cap of $504,174.39

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $504,174.39 and $6,720.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

