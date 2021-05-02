FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $6.93 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

