FOAM (FOAM) Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and $216,262.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars.

