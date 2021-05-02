Folder Protocol Trading 63.2% Lower This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $85.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

