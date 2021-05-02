Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in FOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 125,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FOX by 2,450.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

