Freicoin (FRC) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $300.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

