Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

FLL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 440,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

