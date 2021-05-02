Function X Price Up 49.8% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $243.40 million and $14.53 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,100.30 or 0.99809456 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00040205 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010620 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00220754 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004869 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.