Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Fundamenta has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 42% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00006015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.