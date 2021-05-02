Fusible (FUSII) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003441 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $811,872.40 and approximately $22,535.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

