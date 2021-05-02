Fusion (FSN) Price Up 115.8% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Fusion has a total market cap of $130.66 million and $25.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,909,455 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

