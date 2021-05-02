FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Increased by Analyst

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

WSBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

