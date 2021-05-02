FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

WING opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

