Gala (GALA) Market Cap Achieves $134.49 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $134.49 million and approximately $557,998.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

