Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $7.72

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $7.72 or 0.00013623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $27.06 million and $907,714.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

