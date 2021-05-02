Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Hits $9.60 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $247,883.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

