Garlicoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,684.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $26,684.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,184,175 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

