GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 266.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $368,115.97 and $235.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00475447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.