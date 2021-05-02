Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $128.53 million and $7.22 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

