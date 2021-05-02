Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GNK opened at $15.34 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,613,457 shares of company stock worth $48,736,220 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

