Genesis Shards Trading 117.9% Higher This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $24.28 million and $3.91 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 117.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

