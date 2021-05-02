GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $96,959.93 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $96,959.93 and $738.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,429,978 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

