Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,530,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 32,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genius Brands International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,663,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Genius Brands International by 77.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genius Brands International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

