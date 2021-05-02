GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Tops $58.00 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and $1.63 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00008996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

