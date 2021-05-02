GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $42,090.36 and $16.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124,257.38 or 2.19887520 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,491,133 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.