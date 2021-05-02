Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $12.31 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $564,186.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 100.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

