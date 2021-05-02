GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $59.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,152,915 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.