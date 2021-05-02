Giant Hits Market Capitalization of $140,136.69 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $140,136.69 and $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded 135.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00032345 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005024 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.