Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Cap of $68.44 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $68.44 million and $27.71 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

